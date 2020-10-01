Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,736. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Youdao has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $88.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $7,436,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

