Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.68. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Youngevity International by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

