Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HPR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

