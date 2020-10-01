Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

CDZI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cadiz by 201.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cadiz by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 26.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

