Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.38.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.92. 7,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,214. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 140.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

