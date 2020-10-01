Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 426.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 694.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 218,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,146. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $902.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

