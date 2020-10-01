Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Novocure reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novocure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth $17,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 199,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. 6,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 933.33 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

