Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 223.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

