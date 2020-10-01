Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Sell

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $995,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.