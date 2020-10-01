Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

