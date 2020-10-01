Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVBF. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

