Zacks Investment Research Lowers RLI (NYSE:RLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp. have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. Strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Solid net investment income aid revenue growth. The company's decision to drop underperforming products from property business bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Also, its second-quarter bottom line beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe losses inducing underwriting volatility and high cost are concerns for RLI Corp. High leverage and poor times interest earned pose risk.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLI. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

