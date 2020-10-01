Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to “Hold”

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strong market position of CME Group driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry year to date. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition also poses financial risk.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 458,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

