Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to “Hold”

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 615,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

