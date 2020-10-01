Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to “Hold”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in National Instruments by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 2,070.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

