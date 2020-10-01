Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Hold”

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Radware stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radware by 33.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

