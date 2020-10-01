Zealium Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Zealium has a market cap of $11,116.60 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001455 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,610,584 coins and its circulating supply is 14,610,584 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

