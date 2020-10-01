ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74. 105,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

