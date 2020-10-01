ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74. 105,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

