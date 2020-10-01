ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $16,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $20,434,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

