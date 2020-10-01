Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $0.77. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 271,091 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
