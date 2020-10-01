Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $0.77. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 271,091 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.19.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

