ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Research Coverage Started at BOCOM International

BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

