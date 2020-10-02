$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. BidaskClub raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.