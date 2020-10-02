-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.03). Gulfport Energy reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

GPOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 28,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 94.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 368,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

