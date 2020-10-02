$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 120.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 49.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $22.13 on Friday. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.