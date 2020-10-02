$0.72 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ventas posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.27. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

