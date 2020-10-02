$1.28 EPS Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.34. Emcor Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EME stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.05. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

