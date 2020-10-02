$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.44. Danaher posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,842,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,765.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 457,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $214.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $218.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

