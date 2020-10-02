$118.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.38 million and the lowest is $99.10 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $755.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $997.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,602. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

