$12.72 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $12.73 million. Gladstone Capital also posted sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $48.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.27 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

