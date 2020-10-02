$159.06 Million in Sales Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce $159.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $285.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $745.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.82 million to $833.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.26 million, with estimates ranging from $744.19 million to $933.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 428,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,797. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.