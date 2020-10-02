20,000 Shares in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.87. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
MEI Pharma Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
