20,000 Shares in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.87. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

