$22.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $22.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.34 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $95.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.69 million to $96.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.58 million, with estimates ranging from $87.85 million to $93.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFLT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

