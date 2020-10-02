$233.25 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $233.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $131.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $793.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.05 million to $890.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $905.27 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GoPro by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 535,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 579.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 488,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 417,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GoPro by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $729.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

