27,656 Shares in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First of Long Island as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 48.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

