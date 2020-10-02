4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0003

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. 4NEW has a market cap of $15,555.24 and approximately $10,728.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01529442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00169491 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

