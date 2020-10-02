-$5.57 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($5.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($7.07). American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.36) to ($15.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.65) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

