$500.90 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $500.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.81 million and the highest is $523.99 million. Air Lease reported sales of $530.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 4,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

