$51.47 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $51.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.94 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $54.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $207.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $209.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $202.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $513.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

