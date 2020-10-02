$773.19 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $773.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.50 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

