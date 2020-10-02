AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.