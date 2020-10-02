AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 735,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $87.02. 42,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,815. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

