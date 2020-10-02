Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

