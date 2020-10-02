ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.60%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth $92,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth $144,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.