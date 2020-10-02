Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Aena SME in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

ANNSF stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.88. Aena SME has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

