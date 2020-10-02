Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

