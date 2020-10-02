AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AfriTin Mining Ltd (LON:ATM) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Approximately 3,548,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 1,284,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM)

Afritin Mining Limited operates as a mining company with a portfolio of production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo Region, north-west Namibia. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

