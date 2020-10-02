Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKCA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

AKCA opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $157,807.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $179,921. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 72,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.