Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 222.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.