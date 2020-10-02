Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Alamo Group stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
