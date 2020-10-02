Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Alamo Group stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

