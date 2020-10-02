Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of PAZRF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

